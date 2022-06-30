High temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir, monsoon expected in next two days
People in Kashmir valley and the Jammu division are facing sweltering heat and are in the hope of a drop in temperatures as the weather department has predicted the arrival of monsoons in the next two days, the weather department said on Wednesday.
All the major weather observatories of the union territory, particularly Kashmir, recorded above-normal temperatures by 2 to 3.5 degrees C on Tuesday. The night temperatures were also 2 to 4 degrees C above normal.
The high temperatures come just a week after heavy rains and even snowfall was recorded in the plains and hills of the union territory and had caused a flood-like situation. Snowfall was also experienced in hilly areas, including the Amaranth Cave shrine in the Himalayas, Kousarnag in Kulgam and Gulmarg in Baramulla which had led to a sharp drop in temperatures prompting people to use woollens and heaters.
However, the weather has remained mostly dry since June 23 and has now led to high temperatures.
“Today, weather will be hot and dry throughout J&K,” said the director, meteorological department of J&K, Sonam Lotus.
Summer capital Srinagar recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius temperature on Tuesday while it was 39.6 and 39.0 degrees C in Jammu and Kathua, respectively.
Lotus said the monsoon was approaching. “Conditions favourable for the arrival of monsoon into J&K during June 30 – July 1,” he said.
Deputy director, MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad on Tuesday said that conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir during the next 24 hours.
Ludhiana: 2 snatchers nabbed; four mobile phones, two bikes recovered
The city police have nabbed two snatchers and recovered four mobile phones and two bikes used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Kumar of Noorwala Road and Gagandeep Sehgal of new Kailash Nagar. The duo was arrested by the police at a naka in Laxmi Nagar following a tip-off on Wednesday evening. The cops recovered four mobile phones from the possession of the accused.
Single-use plastic banned from Friday, MC to challan violators, PPCB to seal units
Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by Canada-based gangster busted, 7 aides held
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
