Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi
Highland Kings log win on Day 1 of Panchkula Golf League

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 08, 2025 06:31 PM IST

Golfing Panthers’ followed suit and defeated Aces by Vintage Buildtech team by 44–24, whereas, Victory Waves prevailed over Sneakin Golfers with 38–25 as final score

On Day 1 of the Panchkula Golf League, Highland Kings defeated ADS Falcons with a 41–31 victory. Kings secured a 10-point win in group A.

Players in action during the Day 1 of Panchkula Golf League. (HT Photo)
Players in action during the Day 1 of Panchkula Golf League. (HT Photo)

Golfing Panthers’ followed suit and defeated Aces by Vintage Buildtech team by 44–24. Victory Waves prevailed over Sneakin Golfers with 38–25 as final score. In a thrilling match Fantastic Fours defeated Clubs on Flames with a close margin of 38-35.

In Group B matches, Golfing Eagles triumphed over Par-Tee Crashers, with a margin of 45–30. Shivalik Swingers defeated Tee Titans with a solid 40–26 difference. Meanwhile, in a close match Green Warriors lodged a win over Raging Bulls by 38–32. In the last match for the day, Tee Birds conquered over Hansa Legends by 35-32.

New Delhi
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
