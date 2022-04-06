Hike in mess, canteen rates: PU refuses total roll back, students continue protest
With Panjab University (PU) not accepting the demand for total roll back of hike in mess and canteen rates, student bodies on Tuesday said that they will continue their protest on campus.
PU’s dean student welfare (DSW) Jagtar Singh told the protesting students on Tuesday that the varsity is trying to find a workable solution, but he also ruled out total roll back of hike. Meanwhile, several student bodies including Students For Society (SFS), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), Students Organisation of India (SOI), National Students Union of India (NSUI) held a joint protest outside the DSW’s office.
They gathered at the Student Centre and raised slogans against the varsity and later blocked the entry-exit of the DSW’s office for hours. A meeting between student leaders, Singh and other officials also remained inconclusive. This was the second such meeting in the past few days.
Reduction in rates
After the protest, the varsity announced that they have reduced prices of regular meal for boys from ₹43.50 to ₹40 and from ₹42 to ₹38.50 for girls with 30 fixed diets. However, the rate of the special meal for both boys and girls remains unchanged at ₹48. “The reduction in rates was recommended by a committee based on the various inputs and considering inflation rate,” the university said.
President of SFS, Sandeep ,said that their sit-in protest at the vice-chancellor’s (V-C’s) office will continue till the authorities agree to our demands. Now, the student bodies are expected to hold a meeting on Wednesday to chalk-out future strategy.
PU had in December announced revised rates of eatables at hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. The decision, however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand the pre-Covid rates be reinstated.
Student bodies have intensified protests over the last few days against the hike. They also alleged overcharging by shopkeepers at the student centre.
Aman of Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), said, “The same reduction of rates was proposed during the meeting, but student bodies rejected it because it can be reduced further. We will continue our protest for now.”
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics