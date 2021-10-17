Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hilal Rather joins Peoples Conference
Hilal Rather joins Peoples Conference

Last year, Hilal Rather was arrested in a bank fraud case for alleged misappropriation of 177 crore from term loans sanctioned by the Jammu and Kashmir bank for his ambitious township project, Paradise Avenue at Narwal Bala, Jammu.
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone along with newly joined JKPC leader Hilal Ahmad Rather addresses a press conference in Srinagar on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 03:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Hilal Rather, son of former J&K finance minister and senior National Conference leader Rahim Rather, on Saturday joined the Peoples Conference.

Rather joined the Peoples Conference in presence of PC president Sajad Gani Lone.

Welcoming Rather into the fold, party president Sajad Gani Lone said he is a new generation leader who will, in the future, play a pivotal role in the politics of J&K and facilitate its transition from changelessness to change.

“I have known him for decades now. He (Hilal) is an enterprising, educated and capable young man who has the interests of the people of J&K at the core of his politics. Interestingly, he had promised me long back that he will join me one day in this caravan of change. And today he has fulfilled his commitment,” he said.

