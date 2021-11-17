Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal achieves milestone of administering 1-crore Covid vaccine doses
Himachal achieves milestone of administering 1-crore Covid vaccine doses

Himachal Pradesh crossed the one-crore mark on Tuesday by administering 1,00,29,598 Covid vaccine doses to eligible population
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the people of the state and appreciated the health staff on vaccination duty for putting in sincere efforts to achieve the milestone of administering 1 crore Covid vaccine doses
Published on Nov 17, 2021
ByHT Correspondents, Dharamshala/srinagar

Himachal Pradesh crossed the one-crore Covid vaccine doses mark on Tuesday by administering 1,00,29,598 jabs to eligible population.

CM Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the people of the state and appreciated the health staff on vaccination duty for putting in sincere efforts to achieve the milestone.

It is worth mentioning that, Himachal was the first state to vaccinate 100% of its 18+ population with at least the first dose of vaccine in August. It also has another achievement; its near-zero wastage of vaccine doses

The state expects to complete its round of second doses for all residents by November end.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday recorded 129 fresh Covid cases taking its cumulative tally to 2,26,022 while the death toll mounted to 3,805 after one patient died of the infection.

The active cases have climbed to 1,132 while the recoveries have reached 2,21,068 after 109 people recuperated.

144 test positive for Covid in J&K, 2 deaths recorded

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 144 fresh cases and two deaths, an official health bulletin said.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 115 with active cases reaching 1,544.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 67,150 vaccine doses were administered.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,28,433 prompting the recovery rate to mount to 98.21%. J&K’s total caseload is 3,34,432 and its death toll 4,455.

