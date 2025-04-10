Himachal approves 402 EV charging stations to boost green mobility

In a major push towards green mobility, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved the installation of 402 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state. These stations will be set up at strategically chosen government premises, including 252 at PWD Rest Houses, 100 at Forest Department rest houses, and others at Jal Shakti, HPSEBL offices, and district administrative complexes. The government has also partnered with IOCL to install EV chargers at 65 HPTDC hotels, starting with 11 locations. (HT Photo)

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the initiative aims to build a seamless EV charging network, supporting government departments’ EV adoption and promoting sustainable transportation. As of now, 4,997 EVs have been registered in the state, and 500 electric taxis are being inducted under the e-taxi scheme.

To facilitate smooth EV operations, the state has already designated six Green Corridors and is working to expand charging infrastructure at petrol pumps, HPTDC hotels, and private hospitality units. Currently, 23 petrol pumps host operational charging stations, with 90 more planned by year-end.

The government has also partnered with IOCL to install EV chargers at 65 HPTDC hotels, starting with 11 locations. Additionally, 44 private hotels have installed EV chargers.

CM Sukhu emphasized that EV adoption is key to a sustainable future and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Himachal a leading hub for electric mobility.