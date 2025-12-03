Himachal assembly winter session: No discrimination on disaster relief, says Sukhu

With the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly continuing its discussion on the impact of the recent disaster on Tuesday—fifth day of the winter session—chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that there should be no politics over disaster-related issues. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during winter session in Dharamshala on Tuesday. (File)

Sukhu was responding to leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur during the discussion on a motion brought under Rule 130. He said that there was no discrimination in providing disaster relief to affected areas of the state. “I was the first to reach his (Jai Ram’s) assembly constituency by helicopter. Our ministers visited the area and I even spent a night there. I surveyed the situation myself and we began restoration work on a war footing,” he said.

“We did not allow political differences to interfere. We instructed the chief secretary to speak to him and seek details of the problems in his area. There was no discrimination in extending help. The people of Seraj are part of our family, and we stand with them,” Sukhu said.

“We want all BJP and Congress legislators to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi together to secure the ₹1,500 crore financial assistance he had announced,” he said in the assembly.

No ‘celebration’ in Mandi

Responding to the mounting criticism from the Opposition on the planned event in Mandi on December 11, CM Sukhu said that it is a “Jan Sankalp Rally” and not a celebration. “We will not use any disaster funds for it but we will spend from the state budget which we have created from our own resources. We will also provide assistance to those who have been affected by the disaster as well,” he said.

The BJP legislators have been criticising the Congress government over its planned event in Mandi, which they say is a “celebration” of the completion of three years’ tenure outlining that Mandi remained the worst affected due to the disasters in the monsoon season earlier this year.

Separate budget provisions for disaster: Jai Ram

Earlier, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, speaking on the issue, said, “The state has suffered more losses due to disasters this year compared to 2023. Many people are still missing and hundreds have lost their lives.”

Thakur added that several areas have suffered massive damage and some villages even had to be evacuated. “The situation has become serious. If such disasters continue, they will hamper the state’s growth. The extensive damage to infrastructure and resources will further affect development at a time when the state is already facing a serious financial crisis. That is why the budget that the government will present in the coming time should include separate provisions for disaster management.”