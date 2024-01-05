Himachal: BJP chief Nadda takes on Congress at Solan rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda attacked the Congress-led Himachal government and said that not a single promise has been fulfilled by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in the state. BJP national president JP Nadda along with BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during a road show at Solan’s Mall Road on Friday. (HT Photo)

“We won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Not even a single promise was fulfilled in a year in Himachal Pradesh by them (opposition). Politics cannot be done by lying and deceiving people,” Nadda said while addressing a rally in Solan on Friday.

Continuing his attack on the grand old party, he said that the Congress got wiped out in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and this has happened because of the unwavering faith of the people towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Within no time, the Congress got wiped out in Chhattisgarh, all records were broken in Madhya Pradesh and lotus blossomed in Rajasthan, too. This is the unwavering faith of the public towards PM Modi who changed the culture of Indian politics,” he said.

BJP national president JP Nadda being welcomed during the BJP’s Abhinandan Rally in Solan on Friday. (HT Photo)

The BJP chief hit out at the former Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan CMs and said that both the chief ministers did not fulfil the promises they made in their state. “Bhupesh Baghel suspended central government schemes given to the poor, hence the people of Chhattisgarh suspended him and his government. People in Rajasthan had understood that Ashok Gehlot’s government is a government that oppresses women, is a government that does injustice to the youth. The paper was leaked 19 times, and no recruitment took place, so the people of the state made him sit at home,” he said.

He said that the party needs to connect to the people and serve them as PM Modi has done.

Before addressing the rally, the BJP chief held a mega roadshow in Solan district. He was escorted by a huge crowd of supporters, dancing and cheering in his motorcade.

On the back of recent victories in assembly elections in three states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP has already begun its preparation for the Lok Sabha elections.