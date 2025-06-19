Himachal BJP leaders hold protest over FIR against Bindal, others

Targeting the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government in the state, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused it of targeting Hindus. BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal, leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, MP Suresh Kashyap and other BJP leaders during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“Sukhu is conspiring to trap people belonging to Hindu society and send them to jail. He is trying to crush the sentiments of Hindutva and humiliate them,” said leader of opposition Jai Ram, during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district on Wednesday.

The statement was made during the protest organised by the BJP against the registration of attempt to murder case against 100 protestors, including party’s state president Rajiv Bindal and MLA Sukhram Chaudhary, after they held protest seeking action against the accused involved in alleged abduction of a 18-year-old.

Thakur said, “The case filed against the Hindu community should be withdrawn. The police and administration should stop working under the protection of the government.”

Congress government is harassing rivals: Bindal

Bindal said that the present Congress government in the state has been harassing political rivals.

Bindal alleged that on the orders of the Congress government, at the behest of local Congress leaders, the police and administration are harassing the people of the Hindu community, arresting them, creating an atmosphere of terror and filing cases of attempted murder against everyone, while not taking any action against those who pelted bricks and because of whom this matter started. “This is the vote bank policy of the Congress and the atmosphere of the area is being spoiled for its sake,” said Bindal.