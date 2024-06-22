Himachal bypolls: Cong’s Kamlesh Thakur, Pushpinder Verma; BJP’s Hoshyar Singh file nomination papers

Congress bypoll candidate from Dehra assembly constituency, Kamlesh Thakur, wife of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, filed her nomination papers on Friday. After filling her nomination, Kamlesh Thakur said that the Congress party has entrusted her with a huge responsibility by picking her as candidate. (HT Photo)

Besides Sukhu, Kamlesh was accompanied by state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and former Dehra candidate Rajesh Sharma. In her electoral debut she is pitted against former Independent legislator Hoshyar Singh who is contesting as a BJP candidate this time.

After filling her nomination, Kamlesh Thakur said that the Congress party has entrusted her with a huge responsibility by picking her as candidate. “I am hopeful that the people will support “Dehra ki beti” by blessing me with their votes. Now the daughter has returned to her maternal home. It is the custom in Kangra and Hamirpur that a daughter is not sent away empty-handed. So, I ask for your blessings,” she said.

She further said, “I am committed to addressing the issues of Dehra and will remain here after winning the elections to solve the problems of the people in this area.”

Dehra will write a new history: CM Sukhu

In a scathing attack on former independent legislator and current BJP candidate Hoshyar Singh, chief minister Sukhu asked the public to question the former Dehra MLA about the reasons behind his resignation. “Dehra is now mine; my wife is contesting elections here and Dehra will write a new history,” he said.

Sukhu, while addressing the rally said, “You elected an Independent MLA from here twice. An independent can support any party without any obligation, but Dehra MLA sold himself. Now, he will not even be able to look people in the eye, let alone get any work done.”

Hoshyar Singh files papers

Hoshyar Singh who is contesting on BJP ticket this time also filed his nomination papers from Dehra. Hamirpur MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur were present in the nomination rally of Hoshyar Singh. Addressing the rally, Anurag Thakur said that the BJP has to win these by-elections with a significant margin to wake up the “sleeping government” and show it the door. “Corruption is at its peak in this government and crime is happening in broad daylight. In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all four seats and we will win all three seats in this by-election as well. It is clear that the public is determined to make the BJP victorious. This will not just be a victory, but a historic one,” he said.

Hoshyar Singh said that the Congress party is plagued by nepotism and criticised the CM for engaging in a politics of blame. He also claimed that hooliganism is rampant under the Congress government.

Pushpinder Verma files nomination in Hamirpur

Meanwhile from Hamirpur, Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma filed his nomination papers. He is pitted against former Independent legislator Ashish Sharma, who is contesting on BJP ticket. Verma had lost to Ashish Sharma during the previous assembly elections in Hamirpur.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh attended the nomination rally of Verma.

Congress state president Pratibha Singh said that Pushpinder Verma is a true public servant. “Work day and night to make him win. This by-election is being held due to former independent MLA Ashish Sharma selling his integrity, for which the BJP is responsible. Unprecedented development work has been done during the 16-month tenure of the Congress government in the state,” she said.