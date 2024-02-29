Himachal cabinet to constitute 7th state finance panel

The state cabinet in its meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu decided to constitute the seventh state finance commission to review the financial position of panchayats and municipalities and to make recommendations to the government, on Thursday. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over a cabinet meeting with Congress MLAs, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

It also decided to include 1.50 lakh workers registered under the Himachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board and Asha Workers, Anganwadi Workers, and Helpers under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The cabinet also decided to bring more items under the ambit of the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019, to attract more investment in service sectors such as IT, ayush, health, tourism, and education.

The cabinet gave its nod to introduce direct benefit transfer to meritorious students up to ₹25,000 under the Srinivasa Ramanujan Digital Device Yojana.

It also gave its approval to appoint 140 ayurvedic medical officers to provide better facilities to the people of the state.

It decided to upgrade Sunni civil hospital in Shimla from 50 to 100 bedded civil hospital.

It also decided to open a new development block at Surani in the Jawalamukhi assembly segment of Kangra district.

It decided to upgrade GPS Baghi to the Government Centre Primary School in Kotkhai area of Shimla district.