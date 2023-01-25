Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: DC orders probe into illegal mining on Kangra temple land

Himachal: DC orders probe into illegal mining on Kangra temple land

Published on Jan 25, 2023

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said the issue of unauthorised operation of stone crushers and mining activities on the temple land was brought to his notice by the local administration

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal on Tuesday ordered a probe into the illegal operation of a stone crusher and mining activities on the land owned by Shri Ram Gopal Temple Trust, Damtal, in Indora subdivision of the district. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal on Tuesday ordered a probe into the illegal operation of a stone crusher and mining activities on the land owned by Shri Ram Gopal Temple Trust, Damtal, in Indora subdivision of the district.

The DC has constituted a three-member panel headed by Indora subdivisional magistrate to probe into the illegal mining activities.

Jindal said the issue of unauthorised operation of stone crushers and mining activities on the temple land was brought to his notice by the local administration.

“The Indora SDM informed that those operating the stone crusher have not obtained any lease deed. It also appears that the stone crusher operators have not fulfilled any statutory requirement in terms of registration for mining and stone crushing operations and other clearances from various departments like industries and mines department, state geological department and the pollution control board.

The deputy commissioner said that in view of the matter, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Indora SDM to submit the fact-finding report.

Mining officer of Nurpur, general manager of district industries centre in Kangra and regional officer of the pollution control board, Nurpur, will be the members of the panel.

