Himachal: Dismantle drug network in six months, Sukhu directs officials

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has set a six-month deadline to dismantle drug network in the state. Presiding over a meeting of senior officers of police and other departments on Saturday, Sukhu also instructed the police to conduct mapping of drug peddlers and victims up to the panchayat level and submit a report by March 15. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chairs a meeting of police and other officials in Shimla on Saturday. (HT photo )

The chief minister instructed to take stringent action against the drug peddlers and categorically stated that no one involved in the drug trade would be spared.

Sukhu also ordered strict action against the government employees found involved in such activities.

“Government employees against whom concrete evidence of drug smuggling has been found will be terminated from the service,” he said.

He said that the properties of the drug peddlers and their associates must be attached. Cops have been directed to investigate the bank accounts of the suspects. He said the Anti Narcotics Task Force would be strengthened and additionally, a special task force would also be notified to combat the drug menace. The special task force would be headed by a senior police officer.