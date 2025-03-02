Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal: Dismantle drug network in six months, Sukhu directs officials

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 02, 2025 05:40 AM IST

The Anti Narcotics Task Force will be strengthened and a special task force will be be notified to combat the drug menace, the CM says, adding the special task force will be headed by a senior cop

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has set a six-month deadline to dismantle drug network in the state. Presiding over a meeting of senior officers of police and other departments on Saturday, Sukhu also instructed the police to conduct mapping of drug peddlers and victims up to the panchayat level and submit a report by March 15.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chairs a meeting of police and other officials in Shimla on Saturday. (HT photo )
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chairs a meeting of police and other officials in Shimla on Saturday. (HT photo )

The chief minister instructed to take stringent action against the drug peddlers and categorically stated that no one involved in the drug trade would be spared.

Sukhu also ordered strict action against the government employees found involved in such activities.

“Government employees against whom concrete evidence of drug smuggling has been found will be terminated from the service,” he said.

He said that the properties of the drug peddlers and their associates must be attached. Cops have been directed to investigate the bank accounts of the suspects. He said the Anti Narcotics Task Force would be strengthened and additionally, a special task force would also be notified to combat the drug menace. The special task force would be headed by a senior police officer.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On