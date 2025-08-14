Himachal: Farmers hold protest against various issues

As a part of nationwide call for protest by the Sayunkt Kisan Manch, farmers and workers across Himachal Pradesh organised a protest in Shimla on Wednesday. The protest in Shimla was organised at four designated spots and was marked by symbolic demonstrations and the submission of memorandums to authorities. (File)

Voicing their opposition to anti farming and neo-liberal economic policies, central government trade decisions, and local land eviction drives.

Sohan Singh Thakur, president of the Himachal Pradesh Apple Growers’ Association, said, “This protest has been held as part of a national call against the anti-farmer and anti-horticulturist policies that are being implemented in the country. In Himachal, the local issues—especially the eviction of farmers in the name of land acquisition have also compelled us to demonstrate. Similar protests are being organised across the entire state and nationwide.”

“In January, the HC gave a judgment that contained no direction for eviction or tree felling. Yet, evictions are being carried out. The CM had joined our protest in Uttar Test and promised action within the month. But so far, our demands have been ignored. Even the advocate general failed to adequately present the farmers’ case in court. This is a clear example of the state government’s dual policy offering sympathy during protests, but opposing farmers during implementation,” he said.