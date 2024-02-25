Himachal farmers to hold protests tomorrow in support of Punjab growers

Amid the ongoing protests of farmers at Punjab and Haryana borders, the farmers in Himachal Pradesh will hold protests at the district headquarters on February 26. The protests will be organised in memory of the farmers who lost their lives, including Shubh Karan Singh, in the ongoing stir in Punjab. Thousands of farmers have been camping at Khanauri and Shambhu borders with their tractor-trolleys and trucks agitating for their demands (HT File)

The farmers had started agitation from February 13.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Khanauri and Shambhu borders with their tractor-trolleys and trucks agitating for their demands. The Punjab farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

Kisan Mazdoor Andolan, Kisan Mazdoor Morchaand and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) have announced that a conference on dangers and threats of World Trade Organization will be held at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders on February 25 to raise awareness among farmers across the country.

Samyukta Kisan Manch, a conglomerate of the 14 farmers’ association, will stage a protest in all the district headquarters on February 26.

“Farmers will stage protests at the district headquarters, including Shimla. We are protesting against the stance of the government on the demand for MSP and the dangers of the WTO meeting,” said Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The farmers’ body will protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office.