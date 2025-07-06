Himachal: Fourth FIR against NHAI, this time by forest department over ‘unscientific’ work

Union minister JP Nadda terms ‘assault on NHAI officials’ unfortunate; in the fourth FIR, a forest official has blamed the NHAI for a landslide that ‘damaged’ forest land and also resulted in collapse of a building in Bhuttakufer area of Shimla Sections 32 and 33 of the Indian Forest Act and 324(5) (mischief causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped against the NHAI by the Dhalli police.

Another case has been registered against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), this time by the forest department, blaming the agency for a massive landslide that affected forest land and also private property in the Bhuttakufer area near Chamiyana in Shimla on June 30. Forest officials alleged that the landslide was triggered due to “unscientific” procedure while carving out roads.

This is the fourth FIR against the NHAI and its officials after a five-storey building collapsed in Bhattakufer on June 30. The building owner, Ranjana Verma, and area residents had blamed the agency for the collapse. The issue had snowballed into a political storm after state panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh was booked on the complaint of an NHAI official (technical manager Achal Jindal) for “assault” and “misbehaviour”. Later, three cases – one by Ranjana accusing the NHAI of negligence, the other by a ward committee member of Chamiyana panchayat and one more by residents of Sanjay Van in Bhattakufer — were registered against NHAI’s technical manager Achal Jindal and Yogesh, a site engineer at the Dhalli police station. Residents had accused the NHAI officials of misbehaving with them and also manhandling them.

In the latest complaint, forest officer Ajeet Kumar blamed the NHAI for the landslide that triggered collapse of the five-storey building on June 30 besides the damage caused to nearly 8,550 square metres of protected land, uprooting of eight trees. The complainant mentioned that it triggered an estimated loss of ₹2.14 crore on the under-construction Dhalli four-lane.

“It is beyond doubt that the NHAI is fully responsible for occurrence of the landslide,” read the complaint. The complainant said that following the landslide, an inquiry was conducted by the forest department regarding the damaged forest land. Forest officials visited the area with revenue officials to ascertain the extent of damage caused to the adjoining forest land.

“It is observed that the negligent and faulty execution of cutting work by the NHAI is the main cause of the landslide,” the complaint read. Sections 32 and 33 of the Indian Forest Act and 324(5) (mischief causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped by the Dhalli police.

Panchayati raj minister, Anirudh Singh has launched an online campaign against the NHAI, urging the people who have suffered losses owing to NHAI projects should come forward. The data is being generated to submit a representation to Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Meanwhile, Union minister JP Nadda, who was in Bilaspur on Saturday, termed the assault case involving Himachal panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh “against officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)” as “unfortunate”. Nadda, who is also the BJP national president, lashed out at Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government, saying, “When the protector turns predator, how will the administration function? The incident hits the sanskriti (culture) of Devbhoomi.”

“I have been an MLA and minister in Himachal Pradesh. Never has the administration functioned at such a low level. The recent incident in Shimla is deeply unfortunate,” he stated.