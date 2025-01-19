Himachal: Get HRTC history glimpse in Shimla bus stand tunnel

The tunnel walls at the old bus stand in Shimla have come alive with artwork depicting the history of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) as part of its golden jubilee celebrations. This is the first time that the history of HRTC has been engraved on this tunnel walls. From the buses having a truck-shaped front in 1958 to the sleek modern buses, the commuters can see the transformation of the HRTC buses. Artwork in the tunnel of Shimla’s old bus stand. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The renovation work of the tunnel under the HRTC headquarters and old bus stand in Shimla has been completed. The design has been prepared by Him Chatterjee and the beautification work has been done by Una Sunil Kumar Suri.

Kullu Manali bus models of 1958 and 1974, Volvo of 2004 and 2008, electronic bus model of 2016 and others have been shown here. “It is an interesting concept to see the transition of buses over the years. But I just hope that these are maintained,” said Suman, a first-year student of Bachelor of Arts.

“The colours are very attractive and catch attention. I travel daily through the tunnel. The beautification will also help maintain sanitation,” said Anu who works as salesperson in a shop.

“HRTC has a very glorious history,” said managing director Rohan Chand Thakur. “In a state where neither rail travel nor air travel is prevalent, HRTC has shouldered the immense responsibility of transporting people from one place to another efficiently for the last 50 years,” he said.

He said a mini museum has been built at the headquarters displaying miniatures of the buses. HRTC has a fleet of 3040 buses of which there are 110 electric buses and plans to add 330 electric buses. Moving with the times, the HRTC has also started cashless payment option in its buses, making Himachal Pradesh the first state to provide such a facility.

The tender for beautification of the bus stand tunnel was allotted for ₹19.28 to Sunil Kumar Suri and the work was completely completed on January 10.

Thakur said the HRTC completed 50 years on October 2, 2024. “Thousands of vehicles pass through here every day but there was no theme on the walls of the tunnel. So we have tried to show the HRTC history in this tunnel,” said Thakur.

As part of preserving HRTC’s history, a mini museum has been established at the headquarters that captures the evolution of HRTC from 1974 till now. The museum showcases the buses that were introduced over the years, various awards that were given to the people.

HRTC bus models, old tickets, old photographs and spare parts of buses will be preserved in this unique museum. This is second such museum in country after unique museum of BEST company buses and trams in Mumbai which remains a centre of attraction for tourists visiting Mumbai.