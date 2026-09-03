Himachal govt ensuring welfare schemes’ benefits reach every eligible person, says Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that the state government was working with commitment for the welfare of every section of society. He said that the government has also increased the annual family income eligibility limit under the scheme from ₹4 lakh to ₹12 lakh, so that more people could avail benefits. (HT File)

Sukhu said this while presiding over a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Rajput Welfare Board in Shimla. He said that over the past three and a half years, several schemes have been formulated and implemented on the ground in this direction and efforts were being made to ensure that their benefits reach all eligible persons.

Sukhu said that the state government was going to launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana’ in the state from October 2, 2026. Under the scheme, around two lakh extremely poor families will be provided 300 units of free electricity, while women will receive ₹1,500 per month. He said that 90,000 of these families have so far not received benefits under any government scheme.

He said that the state government has launched the Dr. Y. S. Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojna for meritorious students, under which loans of up to ₹20 lakh at an interest rate of 1% were being provided for higher education. He said that the government has also increased the annual family income eligibility limit under the scheme from ₹4 lakh to ₹12 lakh, so that more people could avail benefits.

He said that under the Home Stay Scheme, the state government was providing interest subsidies of 4% in rural areas, 3% in urban areas and 5% in tribal areas. He said that this was helping promote economic activities in the state and strengthen the financial condition of the people.