Himachal has seen unparalleled development in 75 years: CM

In 75 years of its existence, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a model state not only among the hill states, but several other big states too, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a public meeting at Chowari in Bhattiyat assembly segment.

He said the state has witnessed unparalleled progress in all spheres in terms of development. He said the credit of this goes to the hardworking and dedicated people of HP, besides able leadership provided in the state from time to time.

Thakur said in hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, roads were lifelines of development and the successive governments of the state laid special focus on construction of roads. He said that PMGSY started by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has played a major role in ensuring rural connectivity as nearly 50% roads were constructed under this scheme.

The chief minister said that Himachal did an excellent work in the vaccination campaign and emerged as the first state in the country to achieve cent percent coverage of first and second dose of immunisation.

He alleged that the previous State Government did not even start a single scheme for welfare of the poor and the downtrodden.

Earlier, the chief minister presided over the 73rd state-level Van Mahotsav held at Chowari by planting a sapling of ‘punica granatum’ (Daadu) near helipad.

Thakur said that the main objective of this celebration was to sensitise the people about the importance of forests. The chief minister also distributed state-level forest awards for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹162 crores.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting at Bhalei in Dalhousie Vidhan Sabha area of Chamba district, he announced opening of a BDO office at Bathri.

He also blamed the Congress for the issues of unemployment and said that the opposition party’s Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra was mere a political stunt.