Himachal has seen unparalleled development in 75 years: CM
In 75 years of its existence, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a model state not only among the hill states, but several other big states too, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.
He was addressing a public meeting at Chowari in Bhattiyat assembly segment.
He said the state has witnessed unparalleled progress in all spheres in terms of development. He said the credit of this goes to the hardworking and dedicated people of HP, besides able leadership provided in the state from time to time.
Thakur said in hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, roads were lifelines of development and the successive governments of the state laid special focus on construction of roads. He said that PMGSY started by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has played a major role in ensuring rural connectivity as nearly 50% roads were constructed under this scheme.
The chief minister said that Himachal did an excellent work in the vaccination campaign and emerged as the first state in the country to achieve cent percent coverage of first and second dose of immunisation.
He alleged that the previous State Government did not even start a single scheme for welfare of the poor and the downtrodden.
Earlier, the chief minister presided over the 73rd state-level Van Mahotsav held at Chowari by planting a sapling of ‘punica granatum’ (Daadu) near helipad.
Thakur said that the main objective of this celebration was to sensitise the people about the importance of forests. The chief minister also distributed state-level forest awards for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.
He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹162 crores.
Earlier, addressing a public meeting at Bhalei in Dalhousie Vidhan Sabha area of Chamba district, he announced opening of a BDO office at Bathri.
He also blamed the Congress for the issues of unemployment and said that the opposition party’s Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra was mere a political stunt.
-
SFJ’s Pannun again issues threat to Himachal CM
US-based banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice has again issued a threat to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and announced a reward of $125,000 for stopping him from raising Tiranga in Shimla on India's 75th Independence Day. In an e-mail sent to media houses, SFJ's general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that “Shimla will be the capital of independent Punjab and Sikh sovereignists will raise Khalistani flags there”.
-
Gobind Sagar lake tragedy: Seven victims cremated in Banur amid sea of mourners
Seven burning pyres and resounding grief-stricken wailing – the cremation ground at Banur had never seen a similar sight before. Amid shock, disbelief and tears, family members of the seven pilgrims who drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday performed their last rites on Tuesday afternoon. All seven victims, six of whom were teenagers, were residents of Meera Shah Colony in Banur and belonged to the Baazigar community.
-
Teen, brother held for attacking family of four in Chandigarh’s Maloya
A 17-year-old boy and his brother have been apprehended for attacking a man and his family members after he confronted them for stalking and harassing his daughters in Maloya on Sunday. Police said the juvenile's brother, Rinku, had led the attack that comprised multiple youths. In his complaint to the police, a resident of Maloya said the accused youths had been harassing his aunt's daughters. On Sunday, their father checked them from doing this.
-
Ambala Cantt: With one scanner for three gates, railway station security leaves lot to be desired
Ambala Spread across nearly four sq km with a large rail depot, the Ambala Cantonment railway station, a major junction in northern India has three entry gates for passengers, but only one baggage scanner. The three entry gates include one next to the unreserved ticketing counter — the only one with a baggage scanner manned by two Railway Protection Force personnel, another at the enquiry counter and the third near the escalators and lift section.
-
Long-pending policy matters: After SC rap, Chandigarh adviser, MHA joint secy to meet on Aug 8
Castigated by the Supreme Court over Chandigarh's long-pending policy matters, the UT adviser and the joint secretary, Union ministry of home affairs, are set to meet on August 8 in an attempt to iron them out. A senior UT Official said, “The relevant documents have already been submitted with MHA. All issues raised during the SC hearings and other pending issues will be taken up.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics