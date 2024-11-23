Himachal HC allows 9 tourism corp run hotels to operate till March

Providing some relief, Himachal Pradesh high court has allowed nine hotels run by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) to operate till March, by partially modifying its November 19 order directing the closure of 18 hotels by November 25. Tourism Development Corporation had moved an application before justice Ajay Mohan Goel, for recall/modification of the November 19 order. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Hotel Chail Palace, Chandrabhaga Keylong, a hotel in Khajjiar, Hotel Meghdoot, Log Huts Manali, Hotel Kunjum, Hotel Bhagsu, Castle Naggar and Hotel Dhauladhar, have been allowed to operate till March 30, 2025.

Tourism Development Corporation had moved an application before justice Ajay Mohan Goel, for recall/modification of the November 19 order.

Considering the application of corporation the high court has allowed nine of the 18 tourism corporation-run hotels to operate until March 30.

The government in its application had referred to advance bookings, including weddings, that had been made in these establishments. The senior counsel appearing for the state had apprised the single bench of the financial earnings of the 18 hotels and pointed out that some of these hotels which besides providing rooms, are giving other facilities of restaurant and banquet halls etc. of late have started earning income from the same. In addition, units like The Palace Hotel, Chail and The Castle Naggar are also earning income from gate entry tickets.

The counsel had pointed out that the state shall be making out endeavour to pull the corporation out of the red and besides ensuring that dues of its retired employees are paid on time.

Reacting to the decision, state revenue and horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi said,“Tourism is the backbone of the state’s economy and the relief given by HC will help promote tourism that supports the livelihood of the people attached to these hotels. BJP is busy defaming Himachal instead of supporting its development.”

Principal media advisor to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Naresh Chauhan said, “The Matter was under consideration and appropriate steps will be taken after the report of the committee constituted to re-open nine other hotels. The interest of the offices, employees and stakeholders of tourism corporation was completely safe and they need not fear”.

Blaming the previous BJP government, Chauhan said, “State government was facing the challenges which it had inherited from the previous BJP government and all efforts were being made to overcome them. The situation has arisen today (closure of hotels) due to the mismanagement by the previous BJP government.”

While leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said “Even before the court orders, the state government had hatched a conspiracy to sell the hotels. Congress government of the state is bent on auctioning the state. The surprise is that the profitable tourism hotels are also being auctioned by showing them to be in loss.”