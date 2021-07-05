Himachal logs less than 100 cases after 111 days

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 87 fresh Covid-19 cases — less than 100 infections after a total of 111 days — taking the state’s tally to 2,02,642.

Last time the state recorded less than 100 cases was on March 15, when the hill state logged 75 infections. The graph rose steadily afterwards touching the peak in April and May.

Meanwhile, the death toll mounted to 3,467 after one more patient succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 22 were reported in Shimla, 14 in Bilaspur, 12 in Mandi, 11 in Solan, eight each in Chamba and Hamirpur and three each in Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Una.

The recoveries reached 1,97,778 after 166 people recuperated. Active cases have come down to 1,365, The lone death was reported in Kangra.

As per the latest data of the health department, the positivity rate has come down to 1.3% in Himachal.

The positivity rate had hit the grim high of 28.9% in the week from May 10-16.

It was at a low of 0.67% in February and started rising in March when the second wave hit the state.

Mandi district has the highest positivity rate of 4.3%, while Kullu, Bilaspur Sirmaur and Solan have positivity rate less than 1%.

The case fatality rate of the state is 0.6%.

Besides, 170 patients are admitted in various hospitals. Out of these, 124 patients are on oxygen support and 46 patients are being managed in ICUs. There are 2,609 oxygen beds and 275 ICU beds available in the state.