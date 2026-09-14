Himachal monsoon toll: 300 dead, over ₹1,600 crore damage

The estimated infrastructure damage across Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing monsoon season has reached ₹1,683 crore, with the public works department (PWD) accounting for more than ₹1,231 crore of the losses. The jal shakti department has reported losses of ₹368 crore, while the power department has suffered damage worth ₹21 crore. Nerwa-Chaupal road remained blocked due to landslide in Shimla district, Shimla on Sunday. It was reopened for traffic at around 4PM. (HHT Photo )

As many as 129 houses have been fully damaged and 502 partially damaged across the state. The state has reported 300 deaths between June 30 and September 13, including 180 in road accidents, 41 died after falling from rocks or slopes, 18 in landslides, 17 due to drowning and one in a flash flood.

This year, the southwest monsoon arrived in parts of Himachal on June 30 and covered the entire state by July 1. The monsoon season lasts till September. Last year, the southwest monsoon withdrew from Himachal on September 26.

On Sunday, 71 roads remained blocked across the state, including 32 in Mandi district, followed by 19 in Kullu district, 10 in Kangra district and three each in Shimla, Sirmaur and Una districts.

The Nerwa-Chopal road was blocked on Sunday for several hours after a landslide near Nakodapul. The landslide, reported around 9 am, brought down large rocks and debris down the hillside onto the road, halting vehicular movement in both directions and causing inconvenience to commuters. Authorities later deployed machinery to clear the debris, and the road was reopened for traffic at around 4 pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate showers to continue in parts of the state till September 19. However, no weather-related alert has been issued during this period.

IMD officials on Sunday said that after the next 48 hours, the maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 ℃ across many parts of the state over the next 2-3 days. However, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over many parts of the state during the next 4-5 days.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded at isolated places across the state. The highest rainfall of 20.1 mm was recorded in Dharamshala, followed by Una (15.4 mm), Sangla (10.2 mm), Kasauli (7 mm), Sarahan (5.1 mm), Shimla (4.6 mm), Jubberhatti (4.0 mm) and Paonta Sahib (2.2 mm).