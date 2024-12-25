Himachal: More than 100 roads remain blocked, tourists rescued in Lahaul-Spiti

As road connectivity took a hit after the fresh spell of snowfall at many parts of the Himachal Pradesh, as many as 134 roads, including three national highways, remained blocked across various parts on Wednesday. Of these, 77 road blocks were in Shimla district and 25 in Kullu district. Two national highways (NH) remained blocked in Lahaul-Spiti. Lahaul-Spiti police on Wednesday rescued a total of 30 vehicles, assisting around 100 stranded tourists between Khangsar and Sissu towards Manali. (Sourced)

“The district police teams conducted a rescue operation from 10 am to 1 pm. During this all the stranded vehicles were safely evacuated and sent to their destinations,” Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police (SP) Mayank Chaudhary said.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain and snow was observed at few parts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Koksar recorded the highest snowfall

According to the IMD, Koksar recorded the highest snowfall in the last 24 hours with 5.7 cm, followed by Shillaro and Khadrala, each receiving 5 cm. Other areas, including Pooh received 2 cm of snow, Kalpa 1.8 cm, Sangla 1.2 cm, and Keylong 1 cm.

Moreover, Kasol recorded the highest rainfall at 13.0 mm, followed by Bhuntar with 9.7 mm, Rampur with 9.4 mm, and Shimla and Banjar with 8.4 mm. Bajaura received 8.0 mm of rainfall, while Manali recorded 7.0 mm, and Mandi 5.4 mm.

Weather forecast

The weather office has predicted light rain or snowfall at many places on December 27 and 28 in the state. Light rain or snowfall is also likely at isolated places on December 29.

Cold wave to severe cold wave is expected at isolated places in low hills or plain areas of Himachal during next two days with ground frost conditions very likely at isolated places in plain areas during morning hours on December 26 and 27.

Dense Fog over and around some parts of reservoir area of Bhakra Dam (Bilaspur) and over some parts of Balh valley (Mandi) during the late night hours of December 25 and early morning, morning and late-night hours of December 26 and 29 was predicted.

Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh, recording a night temperature of minus 10.6 degrees Celsius.