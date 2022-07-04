Himachal | Over 69,000 candidates take police constable recruitment test
After the previous exam held on March 27 was annulled after it emerged that the question paper was leaked, the Himachal Police conducted the constable recruitment examination for the second time on Sunday amid tight security.
As many as 69,427 candidates appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam. However, those who had purchased the leaked question paper were barred from reappearing for the examination.
To ensure the examination was above board this time around, candidates were only allowed to enter examination centres after thorough frisking. The examinees were asked to wear sandals or flip-flops to the examination centre instead of socks and shoes. Handbags were also not allowed inside the centre.
Hand-held metal detectors and door frame detectors were deployed to ensure that banned items, including electronic devices and jewellery, were not brought into the exam hall, which was under video surveillance.
The special investigation team probing the matter has arrested 171 people, including candidates, who were involved in the paper leak.
Around 91 people have been chargesheeted in the paper leak case so far. Around 70 candidates, 20 middle men and the father of a candidate have been named in the chargesheet.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics