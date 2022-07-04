Himachal | Over 69,000 candidates take police constable recruitment test

After the previous exam held on March 27 was annulled after it emerged that the question paper was leaked, the Himachal Police conducted the constable recruitment examination for the second time on Sunday amid tight security.

As many as 69,427 candidates appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam. However, those who had purchased the leaked question paper were barred from reappearing for the examination.

To ensure the examination was above board this time around, candidates were only allowed to enter examination centres after thorough frisking. The examinees were asked to wear sandals or flip-flops to the examination centre instead of socks and shoes. Handbags were also not allowed inside the centre.

Hand-held metal detectors and door frame detectors were deployed to ensure that banned items, including electronic devices and jewellery, were not brought into the exam hall, which was under video surveillance.

The special investigation team probing the matter has arrested 171 people, including candidates, who were involved in the paper leak.

Around 91 people have been chargesheeted in the paper leak case so far. Around 70 candidates, 20 middle men and the father of a candidate have been named in the chargesheet.