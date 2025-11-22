Himachal: Police registers cross-FIR in Una firing incident

After the firing incident outside a hotel in Una late on Wednesday night, which claimed the life of a Youth Congress leader, the Una police have registered a cross FIR into the matter. Police had arrested one person in connection with the case and registered an FIR on Thursday on the complaint of the deceased’s friends. (File)

In his complaint, Ranbir Singh said that he was with others in the hotel to celebrate Purjinder’s birthday. “When we stepped out of the hotel, the deceased Ashu Puri and his associates attacked my friends with sharp weapons, leaving Purjinder, Praminder, and Jaswinder Singh Mann seriously injured,” he added.

The altercation between two groups had claimed life of a 35-year old youth Congress leader on Wednesday night. He was shot dead after two groups, having an old rivalry, confronted each other outside hotel Raizada resorts late on Wednesday night, police had said.

Following the incident, a case was registered on the compliant of the deceased’s friend, against Purjinder, Parminder and Gurjeet Mann, former president of the Una Block Youth Congress, under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. Purjinder Singh and Parminder were also seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at PGI, Chandigarh.

Now based on the complaint of Ranbir, a case under sections 115 (2), 190, 191 (2), 191 (3) of BNS has been registered by Una police. Besides the deceased Ashu Puri, six others -Sarul Kapila, Akash, Shiv Kumar, Ashu Kanav, Chand Thakur and Dipanshu have been named in the FIR.

Police on Friday said that Ashu Puri received four gunshot wounds during the incident. The accused Parminder allegedly shot Ashu in the head, killing him on the spot after a confrontation between the two groups in the parking area of the hotel.

BJP members in Una held a protest on Friday alleging the deteriorating law and situation in the district. They raised the slogans against the district administration and the Congress government in the state. BJP Una MLA Satpal Satti also participated in the protest.

Himachal BJP chief Rajeev Bindal, while addressing the media in Dharamshala on Friday, criticised the Congress government over what he termed a deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. “The kind of hooliganism and ‘mafia raaj’ we are witnessing is causing people to suffer. The Una incident has once again revived memories of similar incidents over the last three years. The manner in which the ‘mafia raaj’ is operating is not the culture of Himachal Pradesh.”

Govt should address law and order on priority: Governor

Referring to two shooting incidents within 24 hours — in Una and Solan-- governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, expressed concern over deteriorating law and order in the state. Speaking to media, he said, “The deteriorating law and order situation in the state is worrying and the state government should address this situation on priority. Himachal is called Devbhoomi and the government should maintain the sanctity of Devbhoomi”.

“Two firing incidents in 24 hours are worrying for such a peaceful state. The government must address law and order as a priority,” said Shukla.