Major rejig in Himachal: 12 IAS, 14 HAS officers transferred

The Himachal Pradesh government transferred 12 Indian Administrative Services officers and 14 Himachal Administrative Services officers. This is the first major administrative reshuffle of the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government. This is the first major administrative reshuffle of the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government.

After the transfers, Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Sumit Khimta will now be the Sirmaur deputy commissioner and Him Urja’s chief executive officer Rahul Kumar has been posted as the Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner. Sirmaur deputy commissioner Ram Kumar Gautam has been given the responsibility of the food and supplies department director.

The government has also given IAS officer Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, currently posted as the mission director of the National Health Mission, an additional responsibility of the MD, HPMC and project director of the horticulture development project. He had these departments earlier too. Lalit Jain, who was holding the charge of the director, environment, science and technology, has been posted as the CEO, Baddi, Barotiwala, Nalagarh development authority. He also had the responsibility of the managing director of the civil supplies corporation.

Electricity board director personnel and finance Gopal Chand has been posted as the director, urban development department. He will also hold the additional charge of the CEO-cum-MD smart city Shimla. Dr Richa Verma, the CEO, BBN authority, has been transferred as the director land records, while Rajeshwar Goyal, special secretary to the chief minister, has also been given the additional charge of the MD, civil supplies corporation. He also has the responsibility of the MD, state industrial development corporation apart from the director, vigilance.

Duni Chand Rana, who recently returned from the post of the Chamba DC, has been appointed as the special secretary and director, revenue disaster. He also holds the charge of the director, environment, science and technology. He will also be the member secretary of the council.

Shubhakaran Singh, director of the food and supplies department, has been appointed by the government to the post of special secretary of technical education. He will additionally hold the post of the CEO, Himurja. Dr Amit Kumar, director personnel and finance, power corporation has been given the additional responsibility of the director, personnel and finance, electricity board, in addition to the additional controller of stores.

Zafar Iqbal, who was hitherto ADC, Solan, has been posted as the commissioner, Solan Municipal Corporation. Abhishek Verma has been transferred as the Kaza ADC to MD, General Industries Corporation, Solan; Ajay Kumar Yadav as the resident commissioner, Pangi, SDO Civil Mandi Ritika is the resident commissioner, Pangi; and Sarkaghat SDM Rahul Jain is Kaza ADC.

Two Himachal officers get additional charge

Apart from transferring 14 HAS officers, the government gave additional charges to two officers. Among these, Dharamshala SDM Shilpi Bekta has been given the additional charge of the joint secretary, PWD, and Dehra SDM Surjit Singh the state election commission secretary. He will relieve special secretary tourism Vijay Kumar from the additional charge. SDM Chaupal Chet Singh has been posted as the additional director of the medical education, who will relieve Isha of the additional charge. Sundernagar SDM Dharmesh Kumar has been sent to Dharamshala, while Badsar SDM Shashipal Sharma has been posted as the Mandi MC additional commissioner. Thunag SDM Paras Agarwal has been sent to Bhatiyat, while Rajgarh SDM Yadvindra Paul has been shifted to Arki.

Bali Chowki SDM Swati Dogra has been sent to Sarkaghat, while AC to DC Lahaul-Spiti Rohit Sharma has been sent to Barsar SDM, Dehra SDM Sankalp Gautam to AC to DC Lahaul-Spiti, Sangrah SDM Raj Kumar to Rajgarh SDM, Arki SDM Keshav Ram to Udaipur SDM, Churah SDM Girish Sumra has been posted as the Sundernagar SDM, Bhatiyat SDM Sunil Kumar as the Sangrah SDM, Kupvi SDM Narayan Singh as the Chaupal SDM. He will also have the additional charge of the Kupvi SDM.

Kinnaur ITDP project officer Laxman Singh Kanet has been posted as the Chachyot SDM.