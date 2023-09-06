Himachal ready to welcome tourists, says tourism director

Himachal Pradesh is ready to welcome the tourists as the roads to popular hill-stations have been restored, said tourism and civil aviation director Amit Kashyap on Tuesday. “Tourists can avail discount in the current season in most of the hotels. The tourism sector is one of the major contributors in the state’s gross domestic product, accounting for 7% and around 14.4% direct and indirect jobs,” said Kashyap. (HT File)

Kashyap added that tourists can visit Kasauli, Shimla, Chail, Narkanda and Kinnaur as the roads to these destinations are open and safe to travel. He said that Dharamshala, Mcleodganj, Palampur, Dalhouise, Khajjiar and Chamba are open to commuters.

He said that the recent spell of heavy rains during monsoon caused disruptions in some parts of the travel by road but because of the state government’s efforts, tourists can now travel to the area.

The tourism director said that daily flights from Delhi to Shimla and Shimla to Dharamshala (Kangra airport at Gaggal) are available and subsidy on the fare for all the seats from Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla is being borne by the state government.

He said that the total fare on route has been fixed at ₹3,000 plus taxes.