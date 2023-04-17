Fresh Covid cases drop to 56 in Himachal amid low sampling

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 56 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s total case count to 3,18,675. Himachal Pradesh reported 56 fresh Covid cases. (PTI)

One patient, meanwhile, succumbed to the infection. The death tally since the pandemic outbreak has now climbed to 4,209.

Among the new cases, 15 were reported from Kangra, 11 from Mandi, eight from Chamba, five each from Sirmaur and Solan, four each from Bilaspur and Hamirpur and one each from Kinnaur, Kullu, Shimla and Una.

The drop in the number of infections can be attributed to less sampling. Only 1,062 samples were tested on Sunday, compared to an average of nearly 5,000 on weekdays.