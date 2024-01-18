Himachal roadways mulling bus service to Ayodhya

The state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation is considering plying buses to Ayodha, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Thursday. Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri (HT File)

“Discussions were held on the recruitment process of drivers. Online facility for issuing bus passes would soon be started to aid students and other people,” Agnihotri said.

In reply to the question, he said that HRTC was in consultation with the Uttar Pradesh government to start bus service to Ayodhya. He added the integrated ticketing management system was under process. On completion, Himachal Pradesh would become the first state to provide ticketing facilities through debit cards, credit cards, United Payments Interface (UPI), QR codes, and national common mobility card to the commuters in government buses, he added.

Earlier, Agnihotri presided over the 155th meeting of the HRTC board of directors in Shimla and said that the corporation was working with dedication to provide the best services to the commuters, ensuring that they experience a comfortable and safe journey. The board appreciated the work being done by the corporation and ensured that everyone would cooperate to provide better facilities in the future.

The deputy CM formally launched the centralised inventory management system (CIMS), under which effective monitoring and control of inventory could be done daily at the head office and block levels as well. Under the CIMS, a unit in need of a spare part could place online orders to other units.