Himachal scholarship scam: CBI DSP to be prosecuted in 2.5 crore bribery case

During the resumed hearing of the HP scholarship scam involving ED officer, a CBI DSP and other accused of ₹2.5 crore bribe, the CBI court received sanction to prosecute accused CBI DSP Balbir Singh in the case. The next hearing in this case will be on October 3. (iStock)

The CBI filed an application to add the name of the under secretary of the central government’s ministry of public grievances and pensions, department of personnel and training, New Delhi, as a witness in the case, which was approved by the court. The next hearing in this case will be on October 3.

The CBI have arrested Vishaldeep posted in Shimla ED office, his brother Vikasdeep, Neeraj and CBI DSP Balbir Singh.

On Friday, all four accused appeared in the court through video conferencing. During the hearing, the investigation team first presented the sanction report against the accused DSP, which was accepted by the court.

According to the FIR registered in December 2024, complainant Rajnish Bansal, chairman, Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions, Kala Amb, Sirmaur district, stated that a case was registered at the Enforcement Directorate office in Shimla against his institution and the same was being investigated by Vishal Deep, assistant director, Enforcement Directorate, Shimla, and Niraj, ED enforcement officer, Shimla. Both Vikas and Niraj, whose bail pleas have been repeatedly dismissed by subordinate and higher courts, are relatives of Vishal Deep.

The complainant further alleged that he was called to the ED office, Shimla, on December 10 and 19, 2024, for examination. Subsequently, Niraj interrogated him and demanded a bribe of ₹20 lakh for not arresting him. Thereafter, he was produced before Vishal Deep in his office chamber, who during examination also demanded ₹1.10 crore from the complainant, which on negotiation was settled at ₹60 lakh, and that he would collect the bribe amount from him in Chandigarh.