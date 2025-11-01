Himachal sees rise in tourist footfall after months of slump

Himachal’s popular tourist destinations are witnessing increased footfall after Diwali, and the hotel occupancy, which had remained low for months, is picking up once again. Tourist at Solang Valley in Manali on Friday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

In recent days, tourist arrivals have risen noticeably, and the bustle has returned to major hill stations. The state’s tourism industry had been struggling with low visitor numbers since May, which further declined during the monsoon season.

Shimla hotels and tourism stakeholders’ association president Mohinder Kumar Seth said that tourist footfall has increased in recent days. “It is not as bad as it was earlier. Hotel occupancy is now around 30% on weekends, compared to just 5% previously. There has been a visible improvement in tourist numbers and we are hopeful that snowfall in December will attract more visitors,” he said.

“Due to the early snowfall in the higher reaches this year, we are optimistic about a good winter season,” he added.

After Diwali, the hotel occupancy in Dharamshala has seen an increase and according to hoteliers, Pan-India tourists are visiting now. Ashwani Bamba, president of the Dharamshala Hotel Association, said that tourist footfall has increased noticeably in recent days. “Over the weekend following Diwali, hotel occupancy rose to around 40%, compared to just 5% before the festival. The situation is improving, and tourists from across the country are visiting. In fact, we are also seeing the presence of foreign tourists,” he said.

“We expect the numbers to rise further in the coming days. The International Film Festival being held in upper Dharamshala is also expected to give a significant boost to tourism,” Bamba added.

Similarly, in Manali, better road connectivity has brought back the smiles of stakeholders as the tourist numbers are steadily increasing. The tourism in Kullu-Manali remained severely affected during monsoon season. The Chandigarh–Manali national highway had suffered extensive damage at several stretches due to the overflowing Beas river and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains. The inclement weather and the closure of the highway had given a blow to the hospitality industry.

Chairman of the HP Travel Agents’ Association, Manali, Budhi Parkash Thakur, said that tourism has started picking up pace in the Kullu-Manali region. “For months, the tourism business remained affected in Manali, causing losses to stakeholders. Now, tourists have started returning, and the bustle is gradually coming back. We expect the situation to improve further in December, especially with more snowfall expected,” he said.