Himachal: Speeding vehicle runs over 3-year-old girl near CM’s residence

A speeding vehicle ran over a three-year-old girl sleeping on the road near chief minister's official residence Oakover in Shimla on Friday afternoon. The girl was rushed to Indiria Gandhi Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The girl, identified as Nancy, was the daughter of migrant labourers from Jharkhand who were working at a construction site near Haryana Circuit House in the vicinity of Oakover.

Confirming the incident, superintendent of police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi said the incident took place on Friday afternoon when a government vehicle crushed the girl who was sleeping on the road. A case has been registered against the driver of the vehicle and further investigation is underway. .