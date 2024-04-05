 Himachal: Speeding vehicle runs over 3-year-old girl near CM’s residence - Hindustan Times
Himachal: Speeding vehicle runs over 3-year-old girl near CM’s residence

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 06, 2024 06:06 AM IST

The girl, identified as Nancy, was the daughter of migrant labourers from Jharkhand who were working at a construction site near Haryana Circuit House in the vicinity of Oakover

A speeding vehicle ran over a three-year-old girl sleeping on the road near chief minister’s official residence Oakover in Shimla on Friday afternoon. The girl was rushed to Indiria Gandhi Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Confirming the incident, superintendent of police Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi said the incident took place on Friday afternoon when a government vehicle crushed the girl who was sleeping on the road. (Getty image)
Confirming the incident, superintendent of police Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi said the incident took place on Friday afternoon when a government vehicle crushed the girl who was sleeping on the road.

The girl, identified as Nancy, was the daughter of migrant labourers from Jharkhand who were working at a construction site near Haryana Circuit House in the vicinity of Oakover.

Confirming the incident, superintendent of police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi said the incident took place on Friday afternoon when a government vehicle crushed the girl who was sleeping on the road. A case has been registered against the driver of the vehicle and further investigation is underway. .

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Speeding vehicle runs over 3-year-old girl near CM’s residence
Follow Us On