 Hisar shocker: Body of 19-yr-old youth found hanging from tree, nine booked - Hindustan Times
Hisar shocker: Body of 19-yr-old youth found hanging from tree, nine booked

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 25, 2024 06:58 AM IST

The victim's uncle said that the 19-year-old had given a letter to the girl, which had invited the wrath of her family.

Nine persons were booked for murder after the body of a 19-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree in a village in Hisar’s Hansi tehsil, police said on Sunday.

The victim was a student of Class 10. His family members alleged that he was murdered by the kin of a girl whom he had befriended.
The victim was a student of Class 10. His family members alleged that he was murdered by the kin of a girl whom he had befriended. (HT File)

The victim was a student of Class 10. His family members alleged that he was murdered by the kin of a girl whom he had befriended.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victim’s uncle said that the 19-year-old had given a letter to the girl, which had invited the wrath of her family.

Following this a meeting had been called to resolve the matter.

“We had apologised to the family but they issued us death threats and even beat up my nephew,” said the victim’s family.

He further alleged that his nephew was killed by the girl’s family who had later hund his body from a tree.

Bhatla police check post in-charge Mahender Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against nine persons -- Sajjan, Mahabir, Rohtash, Dilbagh, Bajrang, Sahil, Deepak, Anil and one accused who is yet to be identified. Police have started a probe into the matter. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

