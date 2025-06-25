Hisar university students relent after Haryana govt panel accepts demands

Students at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) in Hisar, who had been demanding the resignation of vice-chancellor BR Kamboj after the June 10 lathi-charge, on Wednesday agreed to call off their protest after a four-member Haryana government panel agreed to accept their demands. Students of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) in Hisar, who had been demanding the resignation of vice-chancellor BR Kamboj after the June 10 lathi-charge, agreed to call off their protest on Wednesday. (HT file photo)

Interacting with mediapersons at the PWD rest house in Hisar, the agitating students said that state education minister Mahipal Dhanda, who was heading the panel, agreed to accept seven of their demands and negotiated on the eighth one pertaining to Kamboj’s resignation.

Student representatives said the minister assured them over phone that the vice-chancellor will be sent on six-month leave until a three-member judicial committee submits its report over his role in the lathi-charge. The minister accepted their other demands. “Chief security officer Sukhbir Singh will be banned from holding this position on the main campus of the varsity; no legal and disciplinary action will be taken against the protesting students; all exams along with seminars and thesis submission and PG entrance will be rescheduled after at least three weeks; two representatives in the academic council will be directly elected by the students; uniform fee structure for junior research fellowship (JRF) availing students and non-JRF students; barring registrar Pawan Kumar, dean, social welfare, Madan Khichar from holding administrative posts until their retirement,” a student representative said.

The students said that their other demands, such as revision of the stipend structure, rollback of seat reservations for land donation villages (LDV) and withdrawal of the 93rd amendment of university calendar volume- II were accepted.

The protesters said that they have taken back their ultimatum of closing all four gates of the university on June 27.

Earlier, the government panel that also included social justice and empowerment minister Krishan Bedi and Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar held five rounds of talks with the protesters on Saturday and Sunday. The talks remained inconclusive as the students were adamant on the removal of the vice-chancellor.