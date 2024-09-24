Menu Explore
Hockey national meet: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chandigarh start campaign on a winning note

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 24, 2024 09:26 AM IST

In the last league match of the day, the Chandigarh team drubbed Maharashtra 14-0. Sukhmanpreet Singh scored six goals for the hosts

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh recorded respective victories on the first day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship in the matches played at the Hockey Stadium, Sector 42, on Monday.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu defeated Goa with 9-0 to show off their mettle on the first day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship in the matches played at the Hockey Stadium, Sector 42, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu defeated Goa with 9-0 to show off their mettle. Mithlesh Singh scored three goals, while Jitin and Sagar got 2-2 successes for the winning team.

In the second match, Tamil Nadu defeated Gujarat with 11-4. Sugumar and Renjit scored respective hat-tricks for the team. Two goals came from captain Sundarjit. Parmar and Sosa Tushal scored two goals each for Gujarat.

In the third league match, Punjab defeated Karnataka with 8-2. Mandeep Singh, Charanjit Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Amandeep scored two goals each for Punjab. Nitesh and Suprit scored one goal each for Karnataka.

In the fourth league match of the day, Hockey Manipur beat Bihar with 6-0 as Sanjit Singh, Nishi Singh, Maibam, Borish, Vishal and Gerik scored one goal each.

Hockey Arunachal whitewashed Hockey Jammu and Kashmir with 9-0. Mohammad Atif, Kumar Shashank and Sahran scored two goals each for the hosts.

In the last league match of the day, the Chandigarh team drubbed Maharashtra 14-0. Sukhmanpreet Singh scored six goals for the hosts.

