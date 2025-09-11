Home guard jawan ‘misbehaves’ with HC warrant officer, booked

A home guard jawan posted at the Basant Park police post allegedly misbehaved with a high court warrant officer during a raid ordered by the court. The incident has led to the suspensions and a departmental inquiry as senior officials were summoned by the high court to explain the situation. A home guard jawan posted at the Basant Park police post allegedly misbehaved with a high court warrant officer during a raid ordered by the court. The incident has led to the suspensions and a departmental inquiry as senior officials were summoned by the high court to explain the situation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

After the incident, commissioner of police Swapan Sharma suspended police post in-charge ASI Kapil Sharma and officer on duty ASI Ranjit Singh. An FIR has been lodged against the home guard jawan.

The episode unfolded when a warrant officer from the HC, Mahipal Walia, arrived at the Basant Park police post under Shimlapuri police station late at night to conduct a raid. The warrant officer was acting on the orders of the HC after the relatives of an accused approached the court, prompting the raid.

Prior to this, Basant Park police in-charge Kapil Kumar and his team had arrested Ramandeep Singh with 100 grams of drugs. Further interrogation led to the arrest of two associates, Shubham Saini with 10 grams of drugs and Sajan Singh with 150 grams of drugs. When the warrant officer arrived, home guard jawan Rachpal Singh, posted at the police post gate, reportedly misbehaved and physically pushed the officer. In reaction, Walia reported the incident directly to the court.

The HC summoned senior officials, leading to assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Satinder Singh Virk’s appearance in the court. It was revealed that a case had been registered against Rachpal Singh under charges of obstructing government duty and misbehavior. Additionally, Basant Park chowki in-charge Kapil Kumar and duty officer Ranjit Singh were suspended, while a departmental inquiry was ordered against Shimlapuri police station SHO Jatinder Kumar.