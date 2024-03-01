Homeopath’s appointment to Punjab Medical Council stirs row

The appointment of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Gautam to the Punjab Medical Council (PMC) has triggered a row with many, including the Punjab Chapter of Indian Medical Association, questioning the government’s decision to nominate a homeopath to a council for medical practitioners. Gautam, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly elections on an AAP ticket from Anandpur Sahib constituency, is a registered homeopath. (HT Photo)

Some doctors have pointed out that the appointment is in contravention to the PMC Act, Section 6 of which states, “No person shall be eligible to be a member of the council, unless he is a registered practitioner under the PMC Act.”

“This sets a wrong precedent. If the government wanted to adjust him, they should have appointed him to the homeopaths’ council,” said Punjab IMA president Sunil Katyal .

Demanding that the appointment be reversed, former IMA national vice-president Dr Navjot Dahiya said, “The PMC is a prominent institution in the medical field. Appointments here must be based solely on merit and in compliance with the PMC Act. If the decision is not revoked, we will move court.”

A senior functionary of the health department said, “We are in the process of discussing the appointment with the officials who cleared the file nominating Gautam as a member of the PMC.”

When contacted, Gautam said, “The government approved my appointment recently. I am yet to go through the PMC Rules.”

Under the PMC Act, there is a provision of nominating five members to the council apart from 10 members that are elected.

The PMC oversees the registration of doctors and ensures ethical practices in the profession. It also has the authority to revoke the licenses of doctors.