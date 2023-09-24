Hooda slams Haryana government over law and order situation

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) have made Haryana a safe haven for criminals, and law and order have collapsed to a point where murder, robbery, dacoity and rape have become routine incidents, said Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda while speaking to the media in Jind on Saturday. HT Image

Hooda arrived at Khatkar toll plaza in Jind as the chief guest to participate in the programme organised by Arya Samaj on the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. On this occasion, he paid tribute to Maharishi Dayanand and remembered his contribution towards the society.

The former chief minister slammed the state government and said the case of gang rape and murder of a woman in Panipat is an example of the poor law and order situation in the state. Hooda said the heinous incident of Panipat has shaken the entire country, but the BJP-JJP government is still in deep slumber.

“The official NCRB data released every year shows the mirror to the coalition, time and again. The NCRB report and the social progress index (SPI) released by the central government show that Haryana is the most unsafe state in the country. This situation exists because the government itself says that it cannot provide security to the citizens,” he added.

On the order of arrest of farmers in case of non-payment of loan in Kharar village of Hansi, Hooda said, “This is an excess, even by the low standards of the BJP. “There was a ban on the arrest of farmers or confiscation of their land during the Congress government in the state, but after coming to power, the BJP again started such cruel action against farmers. A government that waives off thousands of crores of loans of big industrialists, is putting farmers in jail for a few thousand rupees. Congress will never tolerate this.”

