Hooda to start ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ yatra from Ambala tomorrow

Karnal: Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will on Sunday launch his ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ yatra from Ambala. On Friday, the MLA chaired a special meeting of Congress workers and office-bearers at his residence to discuss the programme. (HT File)

Along with Hooda, state Congress president Udai Bhan, Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary and other senior Congress leaders will also attend.

Disclosing this, Congress MLA from Ambala City, Nirmal Singh said that this public awareness programme will start at 09.30 am from Orion Palace of the town and will give a new direction to protect democracy and the Constitution.

On Friday, the MLA chaired a special meeting of Congress workers and office-bearers at his residence to discuss the programme.

“This awakening of consciousness rising from Ambala will now awaken the constitutional values in the whole of Haryana. This event is not just a meeting, but a sacred resolve to take the dignity of the Constitution to every heart,” Singh said.

Expressing concern over the working style of the state government, he said, “Today’s governance is limited to mere announcements and foundation stone laying. The development promises made in Ambala are unfulfilled. The public needs concrete results, not hollow symbols.”