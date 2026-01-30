Hope J&K gets good industrial package from Centre: Omar ahead of Union budget

Asserting that unemployment cannot be addressed through government jobs alone, chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir is expecting a substantial industrial package in the Union Budget to boost industrial growth in the union territory. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attends the annual start-up mela at the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) campus, in Jammu, on Thursday. (PTI)

Fielding media queries during his visit to Bari-Brahmana near here, Abdullah said, “We hope to get a good package for J&K in the Union budget. After the 1990s, it is for the first time that we don’t have a central industrial incentive for industrial development. So, we are trying to get a good industrial package from the Centre.”

On sick industrial units, he said, “We will try to revive sick and closed industries and those which can’t be revived, will be helped with new business and even if they can’t catch up then their land shall be allotted to others for new industrial units.”

The CM also stated that his government has extended full support to develop a good culture of start-ups and entrepreneurships in J&K.

“We have made a star, the foundation has been laid and now we need to raise a building with the help of timely policy interventions and funding for translating ideas into business,” he said.

Admitting that unemployment remains a big challenge, he said that government jobs can’t be provided to all.

“I also cannot tell my people to go outside to earn livelihoods. We saw what unfolded in Himachal and now in Uttarakhand (attack on Kashmiri shawl vendor). Our people now look inwards then go outside for livelihood. So, we need to create an ecosystem in J&K,” he said.