Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hoshiarpur filmmaker’s documentary an eye-opener for eco-travellers

Hoshiarpur filmmaker’s documentary an eye-opener for eco-travellers

BySubhashree Nanda
Mar 16, 2023 08:48 PM IST

Just as Punjab, Hoshiarpur is also is blessed with bountiful nature in the form of water bodies at pristine locations

Just as Punjab, Hoshiarpur is also is blessed with bountiful nature in the form of water bodies at pristine locations. This is also surrounded by a plethora of hidden gems of flora and fauna that was mostly ignored so far by eco-travellers.

The film celebrates the serenity of unexplored natural locations and eternal beauty of rivers and lakes in Hoshiarpur (HT Photo)
The film celebrates the serenity of unexplored natural locations and eternal beauty of rivers and lakes in Hoshiarpur (HT Photo)

To improve the situation, eminent nature artist and documentary filmmaker Harpreet Sandhu has came up with a unique film titled, Nature in the Lap of Hoshiarpur, which took him about six to eight months to shoot in collaboration with the district administration and forest department, Hoshiarpur.

The film showcases the district’s countryside which is unarguably a spell bounding destination for nature photography and relishes the tranquillity of the environment bounded by lush green forests and whirling waters.

The film aims to shine a light on the unexplored natural beauty of the Hoshiarpur countryside especially Nara forest, dam and rest house, Chohal forest, dam and rest house, Mehngrowal forest, dam and rest house, and Gate 52 Talwara.

A special preview of the documentary was organised at Lajwanti Stadium, Hoshiarpur. Sandhu says he prepared the documentary to showcase the beauty of Kandi region of Punjab and highlight the adventurous shoot from the Nara forest rest house which was built by the British in 1936, and the bamboo canopy drive of Kukanet jungle safari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhashree Nanda

    Subhashree Nanda is a Senior Content Producer. She edits for HT City, Punjab, J&K-Himachal and Haryana news desk of Hindustan Times. She occasionally writes on lifestyle, culture, etc.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out