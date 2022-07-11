Hoshiarpur police to grill Lawrence Bishnoi in 2019 extortion, shooting case
The Hoshiarpur police on Monday got seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been identified as the “main mastermind” in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, in a case of firing outside the house of a liquor contractor in December 2019.
Bishnoi, who was brought from Delhi’s Tihar jail to Mansa on transit remand on June 15, was later handed over to the Amritsar City police on June 27 to probe the murder of gangster Rana Kandowalia, who was gunned down at a private hospital last year.
On Monday, after his five-day custody in the Kandowalia case ended, Bishnoi was produced in an Amritsar court amid tight security, leading to a protest by local lawyers over the Punjab Police “sealing” the building and allegedly not allowing people to enter the complex for about an hour and a half.
Later, the Hoshiarpur police secured the gangster’s transit remand and took him away. In the afternoon, he was produced in a Hoshiarpur court, which sent him to police remand till July 18. Hours later, the gangster was again shifted to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Kharar, where he was earlier being interrogated in Moose Wala’s case.
Bishnoi was named as an accused in the Hoshiarpur firing case on the basis of a confessional statement of one of the accused. Some unidentified men had opened fire outside liquor contractor Naresh Aggarwal’s house in Hoshiarpur on December 20, 2019, after he reportedly refused to fulfil an extortion demand. Police probe had claimed that gangster Deepak Kumar, alias Binni Gujjar, had ordered the firing on Bishnoi’s directions.
Bhagwanpuria brought to Amritsar
Meanwhile, gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who was also brought from Delhi a week ago to probe his alleged involvement in Moose Wala’s case, was on Monday brought from Mansa on transit remand by the Amritsar Rural police to investigate a 2017 case wherein his gang had orchestrated an aide’s escape from police custody.
Bhagwanpuria, who is Bishnoi’s key aide in Majha region and also a key accused in Kandowalia case, was later produced in a Baba Bakala court, which sent him to police custody till July 17.
Bhagwanpuria’s aide Shubham — who was accused in two high-profile targeted killings — was being taken to an Amritsar court from the Kapurthala jail for a hearing on September 1, 2017, when about 10 gang members in two cars had helped him escape after opening fire at the Punjab Police vehicle ferrying him. “An FIR in this regard was registered at the Beas police station. We will question Bhagwanpuria in the case,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar Rural, Swarandeep Singh.
Sources said even Bhagwanpuria is likely to be taken back to the CIA office in Kharar, where he was being interrogated in Moose Wala’s case. However, despite the custodial interrogation of Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria, the Punjab Police have failed to trace the two Punjab module shooters behind the singer’s murder: Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa. Even the murder weapons are yet to be recovered.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU issues advisory to avert damage to fish ponds during monsoon
Although monsoon is a favourable season for fish farming, smart water management skills are required to avert any unforeseen damage to fish ponds and loss of fish stock. Meera D Ansal, dean, College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), shared important management practices for fish farming in the monsoon season. Ansal advised to plant pond dykes with grass to check erosion.
-
Sangam city administration makes arrangements for safe Kanwar Yatra
Prayagraj administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring all facilities to Kanwariyas who will arrive in large numbers to fetch Ganga water from the ghats. Barricading has been installed in the river to ensure that Kanwariyas do not go into the deep water while taking water. District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri and SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey held a meeting with officials and issued instructions for a peaceful conclusion of the Kanwar Yatra.
-
AIT ex-chief’s arrest: VB probe points to multicrore scam
Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last Wednesday for alleged irregularities during Bassi's tenure as the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman, had misused his post to benefit a number of firms and individuals known to him, the probe has found so far. Bassi had earlier denied any wrongdoing while alleging political vendetta behind his arrest. Bassi remained the Trust chairman for two years, from 2019 to 2021.
-
77th Founder’s Day: MBD Group distributes ration at old age homes in Ludhiana
On the occasion of 77th Founder's Day, MBD Group organised a series of corporate social responsibility activities, including plantation drives, snack and movie shows for underprivileged children as well as ration distribution and special lunch at old age homes. Through AKM Charitable Trust, MBD Group extended its support to projects such as empowering girl child with education, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Founder Ashok Kumar Malhotra was a firm believer in the power and potential of education.
-
Law officers’ appointment: HC notice on Punjab’s plea against national commission’s quota order
Acting on a plea from the Punjab government, which challenged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes's directions to implement reservation policy in the appointment of law officers in advocate general office, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from both the Centre and commission. The high court bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu also asked the Centre and NCSC why the latter's order should not be stayed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics