Hoshiarpur teacher booked for inappropriately touching Class-7 student

A government schoolteacher in Hoshiarpur was booked for allegedly touching a 12-year-old student inappropriately in the classroom, police said on Wednesday. The girl reported the incident to the math teacher and her parents, who lodged a complaint with the police. (HT File)

The incident took place on October 19, when the English teacher allegedly called the girl to the school’s art and craft room during lunch break, made inappropriate comments and held her waist and pulled her towards him, police said.

The girl reported the incident to the math teacher and her parents, who lodged a complaint with the police.

The teacher was booked under Sections 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

Sub-inspector Ramandeep Kaur said raids are underway to apprehend the teacher, who is absconding.