Ludhiana: Hosiery owner ends life; wife, in-laws booked for abetment

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 13, 2023 12:00 AM IST

A hosiery owner ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house in Akashpuri of Police Lines on Thursday late.

he complainant alleged that his daughter-in-law had developed an illicit relationship with another man. When his son objected to it, she left the house and moved to her maternal house on December 28, 2022. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Division number 8 police lodged an abetment to suicide case against his wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim. He stated that his son had married the accused woman in 2015.

He has two sons from the marriage.

The complainant alleged that his daughter-in-law had developed an illicit relationship with another man. When his son objected to it, she left the house and moved to her maternal house on December 28, 2022.

He added that on May 9, his son had gone to the house of his in-laws to see his children, but the accused did not allow him to meet and also assaulted him.

They had filed a complaint at Daresi police station, but later they had come to a compromise.

On Thursday night he hung himself from the ceiling fan.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at police station Division number 8 stated that a case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the accused.

