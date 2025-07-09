House committee to probe Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities in J&K

Amid mounting allegations of irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Jammu and Kashmir, the House Committee of the J&K legislative assembly has decided to conduct district-level field visits to assess ongoing works under the scheme. The meeting was chaired by committee chairman justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi and attended by legislators from across party lines. (File)

The decision was taken during the committee’s fourth meeting held at the Legislative Assembly Complex in Srinagar on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by committee chairman justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi and attended by legislators from across party lines.

Justice Masoodi said the committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of examining alleged corruption and misuse of funds in JJM, a flagship scheme aimed at ensuring safe drinking water for every household. “Field visits are crucial for on-ground assessment of the quality and status of work being carried out,” he said.

The committee was constituted after legislators, including those from the BJP, raised concerns over serious irregularities—ranging from substandard materials to incomplete projects.

In a significant move, the committee has called upon whistleblowers and the general public to share information or complaints regarding JJM implementation. Complaints can be submitted via email to jjmhcprobejkla@gmail.com or by post to the chairman, House Committee-JJM, within 15 days.

National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq, in a post on X, urged citizens to “speak up” in the interest of transparency and accountability. However, PDP legislative party leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra accused the government of failing to strengthen the Jal Shakti department and blamed political interference for the water crisis.

Sadiq responded by accusing Parra of politicising the issue, noting that the PDP is also represented on the committee.