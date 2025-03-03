Houses of 2 drug smugglers razed in Punjab’s Phillaur

Houses and illegal structures of two drug smugglers, including a woman, built on panchayat land, were demolished in Khanpur and Mandi villages of Phillaur, Jalandhar rural police said on Sunday. A house of a drug smuggler being demolished in Phillaur on Sunday. (HT)

With this, a total of seven houses and structures of smugglers have been demolished in the state since February 25.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the structures, unlawfully occupied by two individuals with a history of narcotics smuggling, were razed following due legal procedure.

“The demolition drive was carried out following the request of the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), Phillaur, who sought police assistance for the removal of illegal encroachments. The action was directed against Jasvir Singh alias Sheera, son of Dalveer alias Bur, a resident of Khanpur village, and Bholi, wife of Rampal alias Rama, a resident of Mandi village. Both had illegally occupied panchayat land in their respective villages,” the SSP said.

Khakh said that as per official records, Bholi is a notorious drug smuggler and Sheera also has multiple drug-related cases registered against him.

“She (Bholi) has been facing multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including a 1.190 kg smack recovery in 2005, a 2kg poppy husk seizure in 2015, and a significant quantity of drugs recovered in 2022. Similarly, Jasvir Singh alias Sheera has also been named in multiple cases, including one involving a commercial quantity of charas and intoxicated injections,” the SSP added.

Khakh said that the police, along with revenue and panchayat officials, ensured that the encroachments were demolished smoothly, with adequate deployment of cops to prevent any disruption.

“Authorities confirmed that the land rightfully belonged to the gram panchayat and had been unlawfully occupied by the accused,” he said.