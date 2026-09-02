Did D4vd's father sell property and take loan amid singer's legal woes? Know about stunning legal shakeup
D4vd is relying on a public defender amid financial difficulties and scrutiny over his father Dawud Burke's real estate dealings.
D4vd is currently depending on a public defender for his criminal case, as recent property dealings involving his father, Dawud Burke, are attracting scrutiny due to the singer's alleged financial difficulties.
The real estate transactions do not prove that Burke's financial status is linked to his son's legal costs. However, these transactions have come to light as D4vd's financial circumstances have altered drastically, prompting the court to classify him as indigent.
D4vd will be represented by public defender
D4vd's former legal team, which comprised Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, has withdrawn from his representation. As reported by TMZ, the artist will now be represented by a public defender in the criminal case concerning the murder of Celeste Rivas.
This situation has drawn further scrutiny to D4vd's financial difficulties, especially considering that he previously earned $11 million solely from his Interscope contract.
Concurrently, his father executed two distinct real estate transactions in Texas.
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Dawud Burke sells Houston property, takes loan
Documents acquired by TMZ show that Dawud Burke sold a three-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Houston in early July for $229,000. The residence spanned 1,819 square feet.
Prior to the sale, Burke secured a loan of $138,000 in late April, using another property in Houston as collateral. This residence is said to feature three bedrooms and one bathroom within a total area of 1,260 square feet.
According to the source, Burke now lives in Hempstead, Texas. His home there, which includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, covers an area of 4,426 square feet and is valued at approximately $850,000.
The recent timing has highlighted the Dawud Burke Houston home transactions; however, the existing records do not indicate that he sold or leveraged any property to finance D4vd's defense.
D4vd switches to public defender
D4vd's transition from a private legal team to a public defender serves as the most evident sign of his present financial status. The court's ruling on indigency signifies that he can no longer afford to pay his former attorneys.
Currently, Burke's real estate transactions and D4vd's legal financial matters are distinct issues, although both have garnered interest amid the singer's ongoing criminal proceedings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More