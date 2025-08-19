HP assembly monsoon session: Cong, BJP trade barbs over disaster relief measures, compensation

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government and main opposition party – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded barbs over relief measures, compensation, and the government’s handling of post-disaster challenges on day one of the monsoon session that commenced on Monday. The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government and main opposition party – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded barbs over relief measures, compensation, and the government’s handling of post-disaster challenges on day one of the monsoon session that commenced on Monday. (HT Photo)

“The first person to reach Seraj during the disaster was the chief minister, even when I was advised against the same owing to bad weather,” said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the discussion on the recent natural disaster that caused large-scale destruction in the state with Mandi district witnessing maximum damage.

“No special relief package was received from the Centre, relief should be given when there is pain and it is needed the most,” said Sukhu while taking on the BJP who accused the state government of mishandling the disaster. “The NDRF, SDRF and helicopters came on the request of the state government,” said Sukhu while appreciating the work of district administrative officers working tirelessly to reach out to each person in disaster hit areas.

“Blame will not work, permanent solutions to problems will be found when the rains stop. I will sit down with you and we will work out schemes with our limited resources. I am ready to accompany you to seek a special relief package for the state,” said Sukhu, adding “We will thank the Centre when they provide a special relief package.”

Sukhu told the House that Seraj, the constituency of the Leader of Opposition, had already been included under the Central Relief Fund, and ₹3 crore had been sanctioned from the State Relief Fund. He rejected allegations of food scarcity in affected villages, stating that deputy commissioners and PWD engineers had been directed to ensure the supply of machinery and food material without delay.

The CM also informed that an inquiry had been ordered into the case of a person who allegedly received ₹7 lakh in relief despite not being affected by the disaster. The CM even acknowledged that Union Minister JP Nadda and former CM Jai Ram Thakur had already met the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister on the issue.

“Come with us to Delhi to get relaxation in the Forest Conservation Act so that we can provide one bigha of land to the disaster-affected families. We are ready to build shelter homes, wherever you ask, we will build it,” said Sukhu while asking the leader of Opposition and the BJP to rise above party lines and work towards rehabilitation of the disaster-hit families.

Hitting out at BJP, Sukhu said, “On one hand, BJP is taking out Tiranga Yatra, on the other hand, it is throwing shoes at the Tricolour on the revenue minister’s car. Many leaders of the Congress Party have sacrificed their lives for the Tricolour”.

Govt wants to grab relief material: Jai Ram Thakur

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur accused the state government of trying to usurp the relief material sent by the BJP and people from the state to take credit.

“The ration that was air dropped by the chief minister is stacked in the house of a Congress leader. Check post was set up where all the vehicles carrying relief material sent by BJP were checked and the officials even tried to pressurise to to hand over the same to SDM or tehsildar so that the same could be distributed to their favorites,” said Thakur.

Thakur said, “The attitude adopted by the government in the disaster is very unfortunate. When the government says that there has been a loss of thousand crores, but for relief and restoration of roads, the CM gave assistance of ₹2 crore, it speaks volumes about the seriousness.”

While opposing the adjournment motion moved by the Opposition for discussion on the recent natural disaster under Rule 67, parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan’s comment “aasman nahi faat jayega” triggered arguments.

BJP leaders took strong exception to the use of the language of the minister while talking about a matter of serious concern. “Aasman to fata hai na tabi itna nuksaan hua hai” said BJP MLAs.

Jai Ram said, “Many people have lost their lives, many have become homeless, and land has washed away. Is this not a big issue for the government? Only through discussion will better ways of relief, rescue, rehabilitation and reconstruction emerge”.

Even though the minister tried to explain that he had used an idiom. He said “the matter was already listed for discussion so the other businesses of the House should not be adjourned.”

BJP MLA from Sullah in Kangra, Vipin Singh Parmar, said “I would request the minister not to use such language. Discussion should be done without delay.”

Before giving consent to the acceptance of adjournment motion, Sukhu made it a point to remind the opposition that even in 2023 the BJP had sought discussion on disaster but later had staged a walkout.