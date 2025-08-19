HP assembly monsoon session: Opposition’s adjournment motion on disaster accepted

The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly, which began on Monday afternoon, witnessed stormy exchanges as the House agreed to hold a detailed discussion on the recent natural disaster under Rule 67 following an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on the first day of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha monsoon session in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

The acceptance of the motion marked a rare moment of agreement between the treasury benches and opposition benches, even as sharp exchanges over relief measures, compensation, and the government’s handling of post-disaster challenges were witnessed.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had earlier announced that the BJP would bring a “kaam roko” (adjournment) motion on the very first day of the session to focus attention on the large-scale damage caused by landslides, flash floods, and heavy rains. The government on Monday accepted the motion, paving the way for a full debate.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing the House, said the government was ready for discussion on the issue of disaster management and relief. “The government is fully prepared to respond. The Opposition has brought the adjournment motion, and we welcome a meaningful discussion. We also appeal to BJP members to participate in the entire debate instead of staging a walkout midway,” the CM said.

On its part, the ruling Congress MLAs also submitted notices under Rule 130 to initiate discussion on the same subject. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan clarified that these notices would be clubbed with the opposition’s adjournment motion so that all perspectives could be taken up together.