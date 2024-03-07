HP cabinet okays 1,500 per month for women

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Thursday accorded approval to provide ₹1,500 per month to eligible women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi scheme, fulfilling one of the poll guarantees of the Congress for assembly elections 2022. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

All unemployed women aged from 18 to 60 will be are covered under the scheme. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the meeting.

The cabinet urged the Union government to release ₹9,043 crore for post-disaster need assessment (PDNA) without any further delay. According to the cabinet, the draft has been prepared as per the Centre’s guidelines and “release in full was expected”.

The cabinet gave consideration to the recommendations of a sub-committee constituted with education minister Rohit Thakur as chairperson to look into the issues of teachers. It was decided that 2401 school management committee (SMC) teachers would be recruited through limited direct recruitment on a contract basis and they will be regularised in government service after completing a stipulated period according to the government policy. It also gave its approval to fill up 985 posts of lecturer (computer science).

The cabinet expressed its full faith in the leadership of Sukhu and reaffirmed that the ministers were united under his leadership. It condemned the use of official machinery by the Union government destabilise a democratically elected government. The cabinet condemned the “nefarious designs used by the Bharatiya Janata Party” to subvert the democratic process. The cabinet resolved to inform the public of Himachal Pradesh about the propaganda of the BJP and said the state government will complete a full term of five years.

It decided to rationalise the engineering staff of the forest department. It also decided that they officers/officials of engineering staff of forest department who are eligible for promotion as per recruitment and promotion rules may be granted promotion subject to availability of vacancy and thereafter, their services may be placed at the disposal of borrowing departments.

It decided to create a sub tehsil at Bhadoli in Jawalamukhi tehsil of Kangra. It gave its nod to open a community health centre at Darlaghat in Solan and a primary health centre at Pihari in the Jawalamukhi area.

It decided to declare Suhi Mela and Saho Jatar in Chamba as district-level fairs.

The cabinet decided to upgrade one post of medical physicist in the department of radiotherapy at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, to the post of assistant professor, medical physics. It also decided to create and fill up one post of assistant professor in the department of cardiology, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.